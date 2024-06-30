Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMSC Team Tuesday Ep. 3: Acquisition Center of Excellence

    JBSA-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Marcelo Joniaux 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    In this edition of Team Tuesday, we take a look at the Air Force Installation Contracting Center Acquisition Center of Excellence based at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. The 10 members of the ACE team are seasoned acquisition professionals who serve as coaches and trainers, providing expert advice and hands-on support to improve processes and grow a more capable acquisition workforce. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 18:44
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 929540
    VIRIN: 240628-F-GD062-1001
    Filename: DOD_110420427
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: JBSA-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US

    This work, IMSC Team Tuesday Ep. 3: Acquisition Center of Excellence, by Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    contracting
    Air Forcce
    AFIMSC
    AFICC
    Team Tuesday

