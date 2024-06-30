In this edition of Team Tuesday, we take a look at the Air Force Installation Contracting Center Acquisition Center of Excellence based at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. The 10 members of the ACE team are seasoned acquisition professionals who serve as coaches and trainers, providing expert advice and hands-on support to improve processes and grow a more capable acquisition workforce. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 18:44
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|929540
|VIRIN:
|240628-F-GD062-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110420427
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|JBSA-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
This work, IMSC Team Tuesday Ep. 3: Acquisition Center of Excellence, by Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
