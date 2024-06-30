Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    325th Fighter Wing Change of Command

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 325th Fighter Wing, local leaders, state officials and many others gather for the 325th FW change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 1, 2024. U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt assumed command of the 325th FW after spending the last two years as the 325th Operations Group commander during significant changes, including the change to a combat-coded mission and groundbreaking for the F-35A Lightning II facilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 17:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929537
    VIRIN: 240701-F-BE826-1002
    Filename: DOD_110420315
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    CoC
    Guidon
    ACC
    Tyndall
    325th FW
    Installation of the Future

