Members of the 325th Fighter Wing, local leaders, state officials and many others gather for the 325th FW change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 1, 2024. U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt assumed command of the 325th FW after spending the last two years as the 325th Operations Group commander during significant changes, including the change to a combat-coded mission and groundbreaking for the F-35A Lightning II facilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 17:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929537
|VIRIN:
|240701-F-BE826-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110420315
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 325th Fighter Wing Change of Command, by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
