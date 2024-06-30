325th Fighter Wing Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 325th Fighter Wing, local leaders, state officials and many others gather for the 325th FW change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 1, 2024. U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt assumed command of the 325th FW after spending the last two years as the 325th Operations Group commander during significant changes, including the change to a combat-coded mission and groundbreaking for the F-35A Lightning II facilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)