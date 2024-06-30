3d MLR Minute: June 24-30

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929536" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The “3rd MLR Minute” details current events of 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, between June 24-30, 2024. 3d MLR conducted three inaugural change of commands, as well as welcomed Marines home from the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Grace Gerlach)



This video contains music from a USMC enterprise-licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Energetic Prog Rock (Turn It Up Baby) performed by Stooey Baby/stock.adobe.com and Sports News Intro 03 performed by MusicRevolution/stock.adobe.com.