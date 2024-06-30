The “3rd MLR Minute” details current events of 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, between June 24-30, 2024. 3d MLR conducted three inaugural change of commands, as well as welcomed Marines home from the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Grace Gerlach)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise-licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Energetic Prog Rock (Turn It Up Baby) performed by Stooey Baby/stock.adobe.com and Sports News Intro 03 performed by MusicRevolution/stock.adobe.com.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 18:00
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|929536
|VIRIN:
|240701-M-ST547-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110420303
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 3d MLR Minute: June 24-30, by Sgt Grace Gerlach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT