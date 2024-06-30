Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d MLR Minute: June 24-30

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Grace Gerlach 

    3d Marine Division     

    The “3rd MLR Minute” details current events of 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, between June 24-30, 2024. 3d MLR conducted three inaugural change of commands, as well as welcomed Marines home from the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Grace Gerlach)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise-licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Energetic Prog Rock (Turn It Up Baby) performed by Stooey Baby/stock.adobe.com and Sports News Intro 03 performed by MusicRevolution/stock.adobe.com.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 18:00
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 929536
    VIRIN: 240701-M-ST547-1001
    Filename: DOD_110420303
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d MLR Minute: June 24-30, by Sgt Grace Gerlach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCBH, MASA, 3d MLR, MLR minute, IMEFSummerSeries, 3d MarDiv

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT