July 4th Shoutout - Col Grigorian

Air Force Col Reza Grigorian, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, Pentagon
Message: "Hi, everyone. I am Air Force Col Reza Grigorian, currently assigned at the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineer at the Pentagon. I just want to say hi to my family and friends back in Atlanta, Georgia. I wish you the best Independence Day - and, go Braves!"
|07.02.2024
|07.01.2024 16:54
|Greetings
|929535
|240701-D-SD827-1002
|DOD_110420252
|00:00:19
|VIRGINIA, US
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|1
|1
