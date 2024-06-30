July 4th Shoutout - Col Grigorian

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Col Reza Grigorian, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, Pentagon



Message: "Hi, everyone. I am Air Force Col Reza Grigorian, currently assigned at the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineer at the Pentagon. I just want to say hi to my family and friends back in Atlanta, Georgia. I wish you the best Independence Day - and, go Braves!"