    July 4th Shoutout - Col Grigorian

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Video by Marc Loi 

    Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering

    Air Force Col Reza Grigorian, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, Pentagon

    Message: "Hi, everyone. I am Air Force Col Reza Grigorian, currently assigned at the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineer at the Pentagon. I just want to say hi to my family and friends back in Atlanta, Georgia. I wish you the best Independence Day - and, go Braves!"

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 16:54
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 929535
    VIRIN: 240701-D-SD827-1002
    Filename: DOD_110420252
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, July 4th Shoutout - Col Grigorian, by Marc Loi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Atlanta Braves
    United States Air Force
    OUSD R&E
    Reza Grigorian
    Independence Day shoutouts
    Atlanta natives

