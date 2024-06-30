KC-46 Maximum Endurance Operation - Project Magellan (post-flight)

A KC-46A lands and its crew is greeted by friends and family. The aircraft, assigned to McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, executed a 45-hour Maximum Endurance Operation, called Project Magellan, launching June 29 from McConnell, flying westward, non stop, around the world and landing back at McConnell July 1.
|07.01.2024
|07.01.2024 16:33
|B-Roll
|929534
|240701-F-CV734-4727
|DOD_110420186
|00:01:49
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|1
|1
Refueling
Air Mobility Command
McConnell Air Force Base
In-Flight Refueling
KC-46 Pegasus
