    KC-46 Maximum Endurance Operation - Project Magellan (post-flight)

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nathan Eckert 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    A KC-46A lands and its crew is greeted by friends and family. The aircraft, assigned to McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, executed a 45-hour Maximum Endurance Operation, called Project Magellan, launching June 29 from McConnell, flying westward, non stop, around the world and landing back at McConnell July 1.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 16:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US

