    Advice from a Soldier - Reel 1

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Video by Kelly Haertjens 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Army Sustainment Command Soldiers at the Rock Island Arsenal share advice they have for new Soldiers or those thinking of enlisting.

    This work, Advice from a Soldier - Reel 1, by Kelly Haertjens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

