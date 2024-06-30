Iowa National Guard assists in debris removal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929525" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll videos shows members of the Iowa Air National Guard cleaning up debris in Sioux Rapids, Iowa caused by the historic flooding in June.



The Iowa Air Guard members from Sioux City’s 185th Air Refueling Wing and Des Moines’ 132nd Wing sent 30 Airmen to Sioux Rapids.



Iowa ANG Airman are working in affected areas of Woodbury, Cherokee, Ida, and Buena Vista counties in Western Iowa.



National Guard Airmen are working in conjunction with local civil authorities to ensure the safety of the public by cordoning off streets as the Airmen operate their vehicles and equipment.



Early in the morning on June 22, several rainstorms caused widespread flooding that have struck multiple communities throughout Northwest Iowa.



In Sioux Rapids, the overflowing of the Little Sioux River caused the devastation, damaging many residences and businesses.



Airmen are loading debris brought by residents aboard dump trucks so residents can attempt to return to living in their homes.



The Air Guard’s state mission has units ready to deploy Debris Removal Teams with specialized personnel and tools to assist debris clean-up.



Their equipment includes chain saws, skid steer loaders, dump trucks, and other vehicles.



Airmen taking part in this mission primarily come from their unit’s Civil Engineering Squadrons.



The volunteer Guard team is expected to be on duty through the Independence holiday week and even the holiday if necessary to assist with recovery efforts.



Air National Guard DRTs were used as recently as 2020 in Cedar Rapids when they were called in the wake of the derecho windstorm.



Lower Thirds



Major Daniel Ress, 185th Air Refueling Wing



Eric Boge, local high school teacher



Staff Sgt. Seth Stamm, 185th Air Refueling Wing