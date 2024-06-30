Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maddox - Braves - July 4th Shout-out

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Video by Kevin Ray Salvador 

    Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory | Futures Directorate

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kaidyn P. Maddox, Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory supply chain and materiel management specialist, gives a shout-out to the Atlanta Braves July 1 while stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Kevin Ray Salvador)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 15:30
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 929512
    VIRIN: 240701-M-AJ782-1001
    Filename: DOD_110419921
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maddox - Braves - July 4th Shout-out, by Kevin Ray Salvador, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Quantico
    Independence Day
    July 4th
    MCWL
    Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory
    MLBBraves

