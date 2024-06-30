BACH Wishes Army Medical Service Corps Happy Birthday

Maj. Brandon Halligan, health services comptroller with BACH, wishes a Happy Birthday to the Army Medical Service Corps! Today we honor 107 years of dedication and the thousands of officers who have been a part of the long history of leadership and service.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 15:01
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|929503
|VIRIN:
|240624-D-DQ133-8888
|Filename:
|DOD_110419849
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
