    BACH Wishes Army Medical Service Corps Happy Birthday

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Maj. Brandon Halligan, health services comptroller with BACH, wishes a Happy Birthday to the Army Medical Service Corps! Today we honor 107 years of dedication and the thousands of officers who have been a part of the long history of leadership and service.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 15:01
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 929503
    VIRIN: 240624-D-DQ133-8888
    Filename: DOD_110419849
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BACH Wishes Army Medical Service Corps Happy Birthday, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

