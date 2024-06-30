BACH Emergency Manage Encourages Holiday Safety

Bill Allen, Emergency Manager at BACH, wants you to have a fantastic Independence Day and remember the four Fs and an S: Food, Fun, Family, Fireworks, and Safety. Stay safe this 4th of July, and remember, our Emergency Center is open 24/7 if you need us!
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 14:26
|Category:
|PSA
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
