    BACH Emergency Manage Encourages Holiday Safety

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Bill Allen, Emergency Manager at BACH, wants you to have a fantastic Independence Day and remember the four Fs and an S: Food, Fun, Family, Fireworks, and Safety. Stay safe this 4th of July, and remember, our Emergency Center is open 24/7 if you need us!

    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

