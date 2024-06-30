10th AAMDC celebrates 100th Birthday!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Curtis W. King, commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Kellen C. Rowley, command sergeant major of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, deliver remarks to the unit's Soldiers during its 100th birthday celebration July 1 at Sembach, Germany. The 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command celebrates its 100th birthday this year. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)