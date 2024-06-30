Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC celebrates 100th Birthday!

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Curtis W. King, commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Kellen C. Rowley, command sergeant major of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, deliver remarks to the unit's Soldiers during its 100th birthday celebration July 1 at Sembach, Germany. The 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command celebrates its 100th birthday this year. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 14:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929494
    VIRIN: 240412-A-JK865-6054
    Filename: DOD_110419817
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

