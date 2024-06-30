New York National Guard Soldiers test Soldier Borne Sensor UAV at Fort Drum

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





FORT DRUM, N.Y. - Soldiers from the New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team traveled to Fort Drum, New York, June 24-28, to test out the Army’s new Soldier Borne Sensor (SBS) unmanned aerial vehicle. The SBS is designed to mitigate the risk to Soldiers by having the miniature drone complete dangerous work Soldiers would typically perform on their own.