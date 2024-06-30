New York National Guard Soldiers test Soldier Borne Sensor UAV at Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, N.Y. - Soldiers from the New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team traveled to Fort Drum, New York, June 24-28, to test out the Army’s new Soldier Borne Sensor (SBS) unmanned aerial vehicle. The SBS is designed to mitigate the risk to Soldiers by having the miniature drone complete dangerous work Soldiers would typically perform on their own.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 13:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929472
|VIRIN:
|240628-A-HG995-7327
|Filename:
|DOD_110419613
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
