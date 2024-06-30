"Why not?" Sgt. Zonia Kotaro speaks on her love and drive for the Marine Corps

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929467" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Zonia Kotaro, a career planner with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron (MWHS) 2, speaks on why she loves the Marine Corps at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 28, 2024. Kotaro, from the Republic of Palau, joined the Marine Corps in 2014 to search for a challenge. After completing her first contract, she entered the Individual Ready Reserve and obtained a degree in Business Administration. In 2021, Kotaro joined the Active Reserve and is now on active duty orders to serve at 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)