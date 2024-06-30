U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Zonia Kotaro, a career planner with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron (MWHS) 2, speaks on why she loves the Marine Corps at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 28, 2024. Kotaro, from the Republic of Palau, joined the Marine Corps in 2014 to search for a challenge. After completing her first contract, she entered the Individual Ready Reserve and obtained a degree in Business Administration. In 2021, Kotaro joined the Active Reserve and is now on active duty orders to serve at 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 14:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929467
|VIRIN:
|240628-M-LB029-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110419578
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|PALAU, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, "Why not?" Sgt. Zonia Kotaro speaks on her love and drive for the Marine Corps, by Sgt Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
