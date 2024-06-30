Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Why not?" Sgt. Zonia Kotaro speaks on her love and drive for the Marine Corps

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Hernandez 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Zonia Kotaro, a career planner with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron (MWHS) 2, speaks on why she loves the Marine Corps at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 28, 2024. Kotaro, from the Republic of Palau, joined the Marine Corps in 2014 to search for a challenge. After completing her first contract, she entered the Individual Ready Reserve and obtained a degree in Business Administration. In 2021, Kotaro joined the Active Reserve and is now on active duty orders to serve at 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 14:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929467
    VIRIN: 240628-M-LB029-1001
    Filename: DOD_110419578
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: PALAU, IT

