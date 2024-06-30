U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips, command senior enlisted leader of the Pennsylvania National Guard, hosts a group workout with fellow service members at the Functional Fitness gym at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 17, 2024. This is another part of his "Fitness with Phillips" video series. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Jessica Barb)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 12:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929455
|VIRIN:
|240517-Z-PN846-1286
|Filename:
|DOD_110419507
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fitness with CSM Phillips, by SPC Jessica Barb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
