    Fitness with CSM Phillips

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Spc. Jessica Barb 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips, command senior enlisted leader of the Pennsylvania National Guard, hosts a group workout with fellow service members at the Functional Fitness gym at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 17, 2024. This is another part of his "Fitness with Phillips" video series. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Jessica Barb)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 12:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929455
    VIRIN: 240517-Z-PN846-1286
    Filename: DOD_110419507
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fitness with CSM Phillips, by SPC Jessica Barb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Cross fit
    Fitness with Phillips
    Blue Mountain Fitness Center
    Stay Grinding

