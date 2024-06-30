Fitness with CSM Phillips

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips, command senior enlisted leader of the Pennsylvania National Guard, hosts a group workout with fellow service members at the Functional Fitness gym at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 17, 2024. This is another part of his "Fitness with Phillips" video series. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Jessica Barb)