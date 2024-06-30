Airmen from the 29th Attack Squadron and the 49th Wing chapel set a tent for the Mescalero Apache Tribe in Mescalero, New Mexico, June 22, 2024. Airmen from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, volunteered supplies and manpower to support relief efforts for local communities affected by the South Fork and Salt Fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)
This work, Holloman Airmen Assist Ruidoso Fire Relief Efforts (Time-lapse), by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
