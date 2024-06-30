Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman Airmen Assist Ruidoso Fire Relief Efforts (Time-lapse)

    MESCALERO, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    Airmen from the 29th Attack Squadron and the 49th Wing chapel set a tent for the Mescalero Apache Tribe in Mescalero, New Mexico, June 22, 2024. Airmen from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, volunteered supplies and manpower to support relief efforts for local communities affected by the South Fork and Salt Fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 10:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929435
    VIRIN: 240622-F-OP366-1900
    Filename: DOD_110419037
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: MESCALERO, NEW MEXICO, US

    TAGS

    Disaster relief
    Ruidoso
    Mescalero Apache Tribe
    29th ATKS
    49th WG HC

