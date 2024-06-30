Holloman Airmen Assist Ruidoso Fire Relief Efforts (Time-lapse)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 29th Attack Squadron and the 49th Wing chapel set a tent for the Mescalero Apache Tribe in Mescalero, New Mexico, June 22, 2024. Airmen from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, volunteered supplies and manpower to support relief efforts for local communities affected by the South Fork and Salt Fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)