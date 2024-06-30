July 2 marks National Wildland Firefighters day, which highlights and honors the sacrifices and contributions of those who protect life, property, and natural and cultural resources from wildfires. National Guard members play a key role and are often called upon to support wildfire response efforts both in the air and on the ground.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 09:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929432
|VIRIN:
|240701-A-WU705-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110418993
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard celebrates National Wildland Firefighters Day, by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT