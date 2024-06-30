Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard celebrates National Wildland Firefighters Day

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    July 2 marks National Wildland Firefighters day, which highlights and honors the sacrifices and contributions of those who protect life, property, and natural and cultural resources from wildfires. National Guard members play a key role and are often called upon to support wildfire response efforts both in the air and on the ground.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 09:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929432
    VIRIN: 240701-A-WU705-1001
    Filename: DOD_110418993
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    national guard
    domestic operations
    wildfire response
    national wildland firefighters day

