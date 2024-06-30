Livestream coverage of the United States Air Force Thunderbirds performing at The Great Texas Air Show 2024 held at Joint Base San Antonio - Randolph, Texas on April 6, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 09:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929422
|VIRIN:
|240406-F-F3224-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110418898
|Length:
|01:33:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 Great Texas Airshow - Thunderbirds, by SrA Jon Anderson, Chantel Bouchard, Amn Chloee Helt, Christopher Ivins, James Jones, SSgt Michael Jones, Amn John Lewis, 1st Lt. Preksha Lindley, A1C Kailey Viator and A1C Tyler Vinup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
