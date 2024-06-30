Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Great Texas Airshow - Thunderbirds

    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jon Anderson, Chantel Bouchard, Airman Chloee Helt, Christopher Ivins, James Jones, Staff Sgt. Michael Jones, Airman John Lewis, 1st Lt. Preksha Lindley, Airman 1st Class Kailey Viator and Airman 1st Class Tyler Vinup

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    Livestream coverage of the United States Air Force Thunderbirds performing at The Great Texas Air Show 2024 held at Joint Base San Antonio - Randolph, Texas on April 6, 2024.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 09:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929422
    VIRIN: 240406-F-F3224-1001
    Filename: DOD_110418898
    Length: 01:33:27
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Great Texas Airshow - Thunderbirds, by SrA Jon Anderson, Chantel Bouchard, Amn Chloee Helt, Christopher Ivins, James Jones, SSgt Michael Jones, Amn John Lewis, 1st Lt. Preksha Lindley, A1C Kailey Viator and A1C Tyler Vinup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

