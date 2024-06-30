Port Operations in Esbjerg 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929415" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command assist with the download of the vessel ARC Endurance as it delivers vehicles and pieces of equipment, belonging to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division who have deployed to Europe, at the port in Esbjerg, Denmark on June 10, 2024.