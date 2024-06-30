Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Port Operations in Esbjerg 2024

    DENMARK

    06.10.2024

    Video by Sgt. Scott Sparks 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers assigned to 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command assist with the download of the vessel ARC Endurance as it delivers vehicles and pieces of equipment, belonging to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division who have deployed to Europe, at the port in Esbjerg, Denmark on June 10, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 05:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929415
    VIRIN: 240610-A-BU072-4197
    Filename: DOD_110418835
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: DK

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Port Operations in Esbjerg 2024, by SGT Scott Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #21TSC
    #Strongertogether

