U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Drake McCoy, 700th contracting squadron contracting officer, participates in an on-camera interview for a DUI Prevention and Reduction campaign at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 10, 2024. This video is part of a series designed to inform viewers on local resources and alternative options to drinking and driving. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 05:46
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|929414
|VIRIN:
|240601-F-TC518-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110418830
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DUI Prevention and Reduction campaign: know your resources, by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
