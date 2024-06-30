Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DUI Prevention and Reduction campaign: know your resources

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.10.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Drake McCoy, 700th contracting squadron contracting officer, participates in an on-camera interview for a DUI Prevention and Reduction campaign at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 10, 2024. This video is part of a series designed to inform viewers on local resources and alternative options to drinking and driving. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 05:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 929414
    VIRIN: 240601-F-TC518-1001
    Filename: DOD_110418830
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    don’t drink and drive
    know your limits
    DUI Prevention and Reduction campaign
    know your resources

