    Sembach Block Party (SM Video)

    SEMBACH KASERNE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez and Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Sembach Community Committee hosts a block party on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, on June 13, 2024. The block party was a summer kick off celebration that also fostered a sense of community for units and organizations on the base. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert and Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 05:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929413
    VIRIN: 240613-F-VM922-1001
    Filename: DOD_110418820
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: SEMBACH KASERNE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sembach Block Party (SM Video), by SrA Norman Enriquez and SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Spot
    Sembach Kaserne
    Sembach
    Sembach Community Committee

