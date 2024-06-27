51 CES, LRS fuel the fight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929408" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron and the 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron work together to fuel F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 28, 2024. The primary objective of the 51st CE’s liquid fuels maintenance flight is to ensure the safe and reliable operation of fuel storage and distribution systems. The 51st LRS’ petroleum, oils and lubricants flight ensures the efficient management and distribution of said resources. Together, they ensure that 51st FW aircraft remain ready to “Fight Tonight.” (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)