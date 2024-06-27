Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51 CES, LRS fuel the fight

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.01.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron and the 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron work together to fuel F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 28, 2024. The primary objective of the 51st CE’s liquid fuels maintenance flight is to ensure the safe and reliable operation of fuel storage and distribution systems. The 51st LRS’ petroleum, oils and lubricants flight ensures the efficient management and distribution of said resources. Together, they ensure that 51st FW aircraft remain ready to “Fight Tonight.” (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 03:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929408
    VIRIN: 240701-F-OS908-1001
    Filename: DOD_110418686
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 51 CES, LRS fuel the fight, by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Osan AB
    51st FW
    51st LRS
    51st CES
    Hot-Pit Refuel

