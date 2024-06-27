U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron and the 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron work together to fuel F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 28, 2024. The primary objective of the 51st CE’s liquid fuels maintenance flight is to ensure the safe and reliable operation of fuel storage and distribution systems. The 51st LRS’ petroleum, oils and lubricants flight ensures the efficient management and distribution of said resources. Together, they ensure that 51st FW aircraft remain ready to “Fight Tonight.” (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 03:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929408
|VIRIN:
|240701-F-OS908-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110418686
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 51 CES, LRS fuel the fight, by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT