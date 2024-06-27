Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th MLR Marines Traverse Though the Jungle During a Land Navigation Course at JWTC

    CAMP GONSALVES , OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.24.2024

    Video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn 

    3d Marine Division     



    U.S. Marines traverse through jungle terrain during a land navigation course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, June 25, 2024. The week-long Basic Jungle Skills Course teaches Marines basic jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and jungle warfare tactics to enhance lethality in harsh jungle environments. The Marines are with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn) 

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 02:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929391
    VIRIN: 240624-M-MQ870-5460
    Filename: DOD_110418476
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES , OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th MLR Marines Traverse Though the Jungle During a Land Navigation Course at JWTC, by Cpl Shayla Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC; JWTC; Camp Gonsalves; Basic Jungle Skills Course; 12th MLR

