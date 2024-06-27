12th MLR Rehearses Rappelling Techniques during a Basic Jungle Skills Course

U.S. Marines rappel down a cliff during a basic jungle skills course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, June 25, 2024. The week-long Basic Jungle Skills Course teaches Marines basic jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and jungle warfare tactics to enhance lethality in harsh jungle environments. The Marines are with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 02:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929390
|VIRIN:
|240625-M-MQ870-1135
|Filename:
|DOD_110418454
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|CAMP GONSALVES , OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
