    2024 Joint Distribution Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.30.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amasis Obsidian 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    Allied forces from the U.S. Army and the Republic of Korea (ROK) participate in the Joint Distribution Training (JDT) exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, June 24-28, 2024. JDT is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the interoperability of ROK-US forces in complex scenarios, demonstrating the commitment of both nations to their longstanding alliance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Amasis Obsidian)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.30.2024 22:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929386
    VIRIN: 240701-A-AO865-1001
    Filename: DOD_110418342
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: KR

    ROK, JDT, Joint Distribution Training, RLFC, USFK

