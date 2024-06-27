2024 Joint Distribution Training

Allied forces from the U.S. Army and the Republic of Korea (ROK) participate in the Joint Distribution Training (JDT) exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, June 24-28, 2024. JDT is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the interoperability of ROK-US forces in complex scenarios, demonstrating the commitment of both nations to their longstanding alliance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Amasis Obsidian)
|06.30.2024
|06.30.2024 22:43
|Package
|929386
|240701-A-AO865-1001
|DOD_110418342
|00:02:07
|KR
|0
|0
