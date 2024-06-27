2024 Joint Distribution Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929386" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Allied forces from the U.S. Army and the Republic of Korea (ROK) participate in the Joint Distribution Training (JDT) exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, June 24-28, 2024. JDT is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the interoperability of ROK-US forces in complex scenarios, demonstrating the commitment of both nations to their longstanding alliance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Amasis Obsidian)