B-roll: Camp Casey hosts 2024 ROK-U.S. Combat Taekwondo Exhibition

The Foreigner's Taekwondo Cultural Association hosts the Republic of Korea and U.S. Friendship Combat Taekwondo Exhibition at Carey Fitness Center on Camp Yongsan-Casey, South Korea, June 28, 2024. Events like these contribute to building a stronger alliance between Korea and the U.S., developing soldier’s ethos and the “Katchi Kapchida” (Hangul translation for “We Go Together”) mindset. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sergio Avalos)
|06.28.2024
|07.01.2024 00:58
|B-Roll
|929385
|240628-F-PJ095-1001
|DOD_110418336
|00:03:39
|KR
|0
|0
