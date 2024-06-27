Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-roll: Camp Casey hosts 2024 ROK-U.S. Combat Taekwondo Exhibition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.28.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Sergio Avalos 

    AFN Humphreys

    The Foreigner's Taekwondo Cultural Association hosts the Republic of Korea and U.S. Friendship Combat Taekwondo Exhibition at Carey Fitness Center on Camp Yongsan-Casey, South Korea, June 28, 2024. Events like these contribute to building a stronger alliance between Korea and the U.S., developing soldier’s ethos and the “Katchi Kapchida” (Hangul translation for “We Go Together”) mindset. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sergio Avalos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 00:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929385
    VIRIN: 240628-F-PJ095-1001
    Filename: DOD_110418336
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: Camp Casey hosts 2024 ROK-U.S. Combat Taekwondo Exhibition, by SrA Sergio Avalos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alliance
    Army
    Taekwondo
    KATUSA
    Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army Soldier
    Katchi Kapchida

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT