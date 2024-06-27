B-roll: Camp Casey hosts 2024 ROK-U.S. Combat Taekwondo Exhibition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Foreigner's Taekwondo Cultural Association hosts the Republic of Korea and U.S. Friendship Combat Taekwondo Exhibition at Carey Fitness Center on Camp Yongsan-Casey, South Korea, June 28, 2024. Events like these contribute to building a stronger alliance between Korea and the U.S., developing soldier’s ethos and the “Katchi Kapchida” (Hangul translation for “We Go Together”) mindset. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sergio Avalos)