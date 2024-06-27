Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dragon Lift 2024

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. Eric Kestner 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army aircrew members from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, Korean Augmentation to the United States Army service members, Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy and Army service members participated in Operation Dragon Lift on June 25-26, 2024. Dragon Lift is a biannual medical exercise conducted by United States Forces Korea and ROK personnel to maintain proficiency in joint patient movement operations. Eighth Army units and ROK personnel trained on transporting patients to and between ground and sea-based medical facilities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Kestner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.30.2024 21:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929382
    VIRIN: 240626-A-CG814-2001
    Filename: DOD_110418308
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    TAGS

    Medivac
    HH-60
    US Army
    Republic of Korea
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade
