Dragon Lift 2024

U.S. Army aircrew members from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, Korean Augmentation to the United States Army service members, Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy and Army service members participated in Operation Dragon Lift on June 25-26, 2024. Dragon Lift is a biannual medical exercise conducted by United States Forces Korea and ROK personnel to maintain proficiency in joint patient movement operations. Eighth Army units and ROK personnel trained on transporting patients to and between ground and sea-based medical facilities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Kestner)