Amphibious Combat Vehicle Arrival to 3d Marine Division 

U.S. Marines disembark Amphibious Combat Vehicles at Naha Military Port, Okinawa, Japan, June 29, 2024. The arrival of the ACV to 3d Marine Division realizes a long-projected update to the current armed ship-to-shore connection and ground combat capabilities of the Assault Amphibious Vehicle. The ACV is designed for conducting amphibious operations in support of the Joint Force with allies and partners in distributed maritime environments. The Marines are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cara Castañeda)
|06.28.2024
|06.30.2024 21:06
|B-Roll
|929379
|240629-M-KK895-1001
|DOD_110418214
|00:04:05
|OKINAWA, JP
|2
|2
