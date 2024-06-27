Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Amphibious Combat Vehicle Arrival to 3d Marine Division 

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.28.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cara Castaneda 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines disembark Amphibious Combat Vehicles at Naha Military Port, Okinawa, Japan, June 29, 2024. The arrival of the ACV to 3d Marine Division realizes a long-projected update to the current armed ship-to-shore connection and ground combat capabilities of the Assault Amphibious Vehicle. The ACV is designed for conducting amphibious operations in support of the Joint Force with allies and partners in distributed maritime environments. The Marines are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cara Castañeda)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.30.2024 21:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929379
    VIRIN: 240629-M-KK895-1001
    Filename: DOD_110418214
    Length: 00:04:05
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Amphibious Combat Vehicle Arrival to 3d Marine Division , by LCpl Cara Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Amphibious Combat Vehicle, ACV, 3d MARDIV, 3d Marine Division, Okinawa, Modernization

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT