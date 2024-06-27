Welcome to the Lyster Army Health Clinic Change of Command Ceremony held Thursday, June 6, 2024, at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, Fort Novosel, Alabama, where Lt. Col. Garrett Holt will relinquish command authority to Lt. Col. Leah Steder.
|06.06.2024
|06.30.2024 20:23
|Video Productions
|929377
|240606-A-MD562-7816
|DOD_110418200
|00:45:29
|ALABAMA, US
|1
|1
