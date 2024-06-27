Athletes and staff compete in the sitting volleyball exhibition game during the 2024 DoD Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Jun. 30, 2024. The sitting volleyball tournament is one of three team sports events at the DoD Warrior Games. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Ryan Ahmed)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2024 19:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929372
|VIRIN:
|240630-A-CJ520-5737
|Filename:
|DOD_110418177
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sitting Volleyball Exhibition Game, 2024 DoD Warrior Games, by SGT Ryan Ahmed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
