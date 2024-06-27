Cadets conduct field training exercise: Panther during Cadet Summer Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



With 11 days left of Advanced Camp, Cadets from 1st Regiment are in their Panther phase of Field Training Exercise. The purpose of this training is to give future Army Officers useful skills and the ability to tactically organize missions in the field which is a critical exercise for Cadets during Cadet Summer Training.



Produced by Audrey Shaw, Florida State University, CST Public Affairs Office