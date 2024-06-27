Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadets conduct field training exercise: Panther during Cadet Summer Training

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    With 11 days left of Advanced Camp, Cadets from 1st Regiment are in their Panther phase of Field Training Exercise. The purpose of this training is to give future Army Officers useful skills and the ability to tactically organize missions in the field which is a critical exercise for Cadets during Cadet Summer Training.

    Produced by Audrey Shaw, Florida State University, CST Public Affairs Office

    TAGS

    ROTC
    Army ROTC
    USACC
    USACC - ROTC

