With 11 days left of Advanced Camp, Cadets from 1st Regiment are in their Panther phase of Field Training Exercise. The purpose of this training is to give future Army Officers useful skills and the ability to tactically organize missions in the field which is a critical exercise for Cadets during Cadet Summer Training.
Produced by Audrey Shaw, Florida State University, CST Public Affairs Office
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2024 16:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929355
|VIRIN:
|240622-O-MN346-6051
|Filename:
|DOD_110418151
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Cadets conduct field training exercise: Panther during Cadet Summer Training, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT