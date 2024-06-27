Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Art of Descent

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Confidence Course Executive Officer, 2nd Lt. Tessa Bagwell describes teaching Cadets how to create a rappel harness and directs them on how to successfully complete the rappel tower training course.

    Cadets Bryce Miller and Delmar Davis learn the importance of rappel safety and overcome fears associated with rappelling a 64 ft. tower. The Cadets gain confidence by performing well on the 64 ft. tower rappelling with and without a wall.

    Produced by Andrew Harmon, University of Kentucky, CST Public Affairs Office

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.30.2024 15:58
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

