The Art of Descent

Confidence Course Executive Officer, 2nd Lt. Tessa Bagwell describes teaching Cadets how to create a rappel harness and directs them on how to successfully complete the rappel tower training course.
Cadets Bryce Miller and Delmar Davis learn the importance of rappel safety and overcome fears associated with rappelling a 64 ft. tower. The Cadets gain confidence by performing well on the 64 ft. tower rappelling with and without a wall.
Produced by Andrew Harmon, University of Kentucky, CST Public Affairs Office
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2024 15:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929354
|VIRIN:
|240610-O-MN346-5539
|Filename:
|DOD_110418147
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
