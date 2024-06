Wheelchair Rugby Finals at 2024 DoD Warrior Games

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929340" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Athletes from different branches of service compete in the wheelchair rugby finals during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, June 24, 2024. Playing as a team allows them to build camaraderie and compete against fellow servicemembers. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. Ryan Ahmed)