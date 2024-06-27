Wheelchair Rugby Finals at 2024 DoD Warrior Games

Athletes from different branches of service compete in the wheelchair rugby finals during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, June 24, 2024. Playing as a team allows them to build camaraderie and compete against fellow servicemembers. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. Ryan Ahmed)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2024 12:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929340
|VIRIN:
|240624-A-CJ520-4181
|Filename:
|DOD_110417954
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
