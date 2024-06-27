U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Thad Collard, the Deputy Commander of Operations, Medical Command, representing the U.S. Army Surgeon General, gives a shout-out at a wheelchair basketball game during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 27, 2024. Service members and veterans from the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, U.S. Special Operations Command, and representatives from the Australian Defence Force are competing in adaptive sports including archery, cycling, indoor-rowing, powerlifting, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, field, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby from June 21 – 30, at the Walt Disney World Resort. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Clara Soria-Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2024 13:46
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|929335
|VIRIN:
|240627-A-US397-1056
|Filename:
|DOD_110417806
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 DOD Warrior Games - U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Thad Collard, Commander of Operations, MEDCOM, representing the Army Surgeon General, Team Army Shout-out, by CPL Clara Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT