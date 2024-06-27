2024 DoD Warrior Games Swimming

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929329" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Athletes from various service teams compete in the annual swimming competition at Orlando Health South Lake Hospital Rehabilitation Services National Training Center. These events are one of many adaptive sports that comprise the DoD Warrior Games. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024.