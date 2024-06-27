2024 DoD Warrior Games Swimming

Athletes from various service teams compete in the annual swimming competition at Orlando Health South Lake Hospital Rehabilitation Services National Training Center. These events are one of many adaptive sports that comprise the DoD Warrior Games. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024.
