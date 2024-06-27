U.S. Army veteran Brent Garlic competes in wheelchair basketball during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 25, 2024. Service members and veterans from the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, U.S. Special Operations Command, and representatives from Australian Defence Force are competing in adaptive sports including archery, cycling, indoor-rowing, powerlifting, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, field, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby from June 21 – 30, at the Walt Disney World Resort. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesus Morales)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2024 13:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929326
|VIRIN:
|240625-A-YI749-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110417713
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 DOD Warrior Games - U.S. Army veteran Brent Garlic, by PFC Jesus Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
