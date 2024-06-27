Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 DOD Warrior Games - U.S. Army veteran Brent Garlic

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Video by Pfc. Jesus Morales 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    U.S. Army veteran Brent Garlic competes in wheelchair basketball during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 25, 2024. Service members and veterans from the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, U.S. Special Operations Command, and representatives from Australian Defence Force are competing in adaptive sports including archery, cycling, indoor-rowing, powerlifting, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, field, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby from June 21 – 30, at the Walt Disney World Resort. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesus Morales)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.30.2024 13:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929326
    VIRIN: 240625-A-YI749-1001
    Filename: DOD_110417713
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 DOD Warrior Games - U.S. Army veteran Brent Garlic, by PFC Jesus Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    adaptive sports
    Army Medicine
    Team Army
    Army Recovery Care Program
    WarriorGames24
    WG24

