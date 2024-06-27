Mexican Navy Hosts RIMPAC 2024 Partner Nations

The Mexican Navy hosts partner nations aboard the Mexican Navy Newport-class tank landing ship ARM Usumacinta (A-412) during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 28. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of the sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bayley Foster)
|06.28.2024
|06.29.2024 20:52
|B-Roll
|929319
|280624-N-US256-1001
|DOD_110417634
|00:01:07
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|2
|2
