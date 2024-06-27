Coast Guard medevacs 28-year-old man 28 miles off Galveston, Texas

A Coast Guard MH-65Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Houston medevacs 28-year-old man 28 miles south of Galveston, Texas, June 29, 2024. The helicopter crew arrived on scene and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2024 16:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929309
|VIRIN:
|240529-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110417514
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
