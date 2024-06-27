Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs 28-year-old man 28 miles off Galveston, Texas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard MH-65Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Houston medevacs 28-year-old man 28 miles south of Galveston, Texas, June 29, 2024. The helicopter crew arrived on scene and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Houston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.29.2024 16:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929309
    VIRIN: 240529-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_110417514
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Coast guard
    dolphin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT