Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Meet 2024 Olympian, SGT Ivan Roe

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Sgt. Ivan Roe will represent the Nation as part of Team USA in three separate events at the 2024 Sumer Olympics in Paris: Men's 10m Air Rifle, Mixed 10m Air Rifle Team and Men's 50m Three-Position (or Smallbore) Rifle. This Manhattan, Montana native is a marksmanship instrtuctor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit stationed out of Fort Moore, Georgia. This will be Roe's first Olympics.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.29.2024 14:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929304
    VIRIN: 240627-A-ZG886-6051
    Filename: DOD_110417476
    Length: 00:07:27
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet 2024 Olympian, SGT Ivan Roe, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Olympics
    olympic games
    Ivan Roe
    Paris2024
    Manhattan, MT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT