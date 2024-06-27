Meet 2024 Olympian, SGT Ivan Roe

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Ivan Roe will represent the Nation as part of Team USA in three separate events at the 2024 Sumer Olympics in Paris: Men's 10m Air Rifle, Mixed 10m Air Rifle Team and Men's 50m Three-Position (or Smallbore) Rifle. This Manhattan, Montana native is a marksmanship instrtuctor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit stationed out of Fort Moore, Georgia. This will be Roe's first Olympics.