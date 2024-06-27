Meet 2024 Olympian, SGT Ivan Roe

U.S. Army Sgt. Ivan Roe will represent the Nation as part of Team USA in three separate events at the 2024 Sumer Olympics in Paris: Men's 10m Air Rifle, Mixed 10m Air Rifle Team and Men's 50m Three-Position (or Smallbore) Rifle. This Manhattan, Montana native is a marksmanship instrtuctor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit stationed out of Fort Moore, Georgia. This will be Roe's first Olympics.
