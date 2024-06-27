Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 4 boaters during sailboat regatta near Dauphin Island, Alabama

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAUPHIN ISLAND, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island crew rescues boater June 28, 2024, near Dauphin Island, Alabama. Reportedly after the catamaran vessel capsized, all four persons aboard took refuge on the overturned boat and activated personal locator beacons (PLBs). (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Station Dauphin Island)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.29.2024 10:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929298
    VIRIN: 240629-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_110417270
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: DAUPHIN ISLAND, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    District 8
    Aviation Training Center Mobile
    Station Dauphin Island

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT