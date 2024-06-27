4-133 FAR conducts HIMARS Table XII Live Fire Exercise near Tapa, Estonia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Lorenzo Lovato, a fire direction control chief assigned to 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, in support of 1st Cavalry Division, talks about his role during a Table XII live fire exercise near Tapa, Estonia, June 27, 2024. HIMARS crews from 4-133 FAR conducted their annual live fire qualification in front of personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Estonia, Estonia Defense Forces, and forces of NATO partner nations. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Gonzales)