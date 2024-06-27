Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-133 FAR conducts HIMARS Table XII Live Fire Exercise near Tapa, Estonia

    TAPA, ESTONIA

    06.27.2024

    Video by Spc. Trey Gonzales 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, supporting 1st Cavalry Division, conduct their annual Tabel XII live fire exercise near Tapa, Estonia, June 27, 2024. The HIMARS crews from 4-133 FAR conducted their qualification in front of personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Estonia, Estonia Defense Forces, and forces of NATO partner nations. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.29.2024 07:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929293
    VIRIN: 240627-Z-LR080-1002
    Filename: DOD_110417168
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: TAPA, EE

    This work, 4-133 FAR conducts HIMARS Table XII Live Fire Exercise near Tapa, Estonia, by SPC Trey Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    First Team
    XVIII ABN Corps
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

