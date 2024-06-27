4-133 FAR conducts HIMARS Table XII Live Fire Exercise near Tapa, Estonia

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, supporting 1st Cavalry Division, conduct their annual Tabel XII live fire exercise near Tapa, Estonia, June 27, 2024. The HIMARS crews from 4-133 FAR conducted their qualification in front of personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Estonia, Estonia Defense Forces, and forces of NATO partner nations. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2024 07:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929293
|VIRIN:
|240627-Z-LR080-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110417168
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|TAPA, EE
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
