    41st FAB Run B-Roll Package

    GERMANY

    06.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Gianna Sulger 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade, participate in a commemorative brigade run and physical fitness competition at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 28, 2024. This event took place to honor U.S. Army Col. Wilbur Hsu, the soon-to-be outgoing commander of the 41st FAB. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.29.2024 09:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929292
    VIRIN: 240628-A-VH966-2057
    Filename: DOD_110417139
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: DE

