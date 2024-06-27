41st FAB Run B-Roll Package

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade, participate in a commemorative brigade run and physical fitness competition at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 28, 2024. This event took place to honor U.S. Army Col. Wilbur Hsu, the soon-to-be outgoing commander of the 41st FAB. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)
