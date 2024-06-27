Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-77th CoC B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    06.26.2024

    Video by Pfc. Richard Morgan 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade attend the 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment change of command ceremony of the outgoing commander, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Derek M. Reeves to Lt. Col. Anthony R. Dunkin, at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 27, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Richard Morgan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.29.2024 09:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929290
    VIRIN: 240627-A-DI184-2201
    Filename: DOD_110417135
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-77th CoC B-Roll, by PFC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT