U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade attend the 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment change of command ceremony of the outgoing commander, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Derek M. Reeves to Lt. Col. Anthony R. Dunkin, at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 27, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2024 09:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929290
|VIRIN:
|240627-A-DI184-2201
|Filename:
|DOD_110417135
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1-77th CoC B-Roll, by PFC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
