Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Logistics Specialist Provides Pierside Support For Resupply Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Logisitics Specialist 2nd Class Glen Handley, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor Reserve Unit, Detachment Denver, speaks about being a part of a pierside resupply of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during RIMPAC, June 27, 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.29.2024 17:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 929288
    VIRIN: 240627-N-AE068-1144
    Filename: DOD_110417066
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: PUEBLO, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics Specialist Provides Pierside Support For Resupply Mission, by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 2024
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT