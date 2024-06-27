An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter operated by aviators from the 207th Aviation Troop Command conducts Bambi Bucket training at Dishno Pond on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 28, 2024. During the fire suppression training, the UH-60 employed a Bambi Bucket filled with approximately 630 gallons of water. The training prepares the AKARNG aviators to respond to resource requests from the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection during the summer fire season.
(Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 20:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929274
|VIRIN:
|240628-Z-SR689-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110416874
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Alaska Army National Guard aviators hone fire suppression skills (B-Roll), by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
