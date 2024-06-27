Alaska Army National Guard aviators hone fire suppression skills (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter operated by aviators from the 207th Aviation Troop Command conducts Bambi Bucket training at Dishno Pond on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 28, 2024. During the fire suppression training, the UH-60 employed a Bambi Bucket filled with approximately 630 gallons of water. The training prepares the AKARNG aviators to respond to resource requests from the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection during the summer fire season.



(Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)