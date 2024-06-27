Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Army National Guard aviators hone fire suppression skills (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter operated by aviators from the 207th Aviation Troop Command conducts Bambi Bucket training at Dishno Pond on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 28, 2024. During the fire suppression training, the UH-60 employed a Bambi Bucket filled with approximately 630 gallons of water. The training prepares the AKARNG aviators to respond to resource requests from the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection during the summer fire season.

    (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 20:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929274
    VIRIN: 240628-Z-SR689-1001
    Filename: DOD_110416874
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard aviators hone fire suppression skills (B-Roll), by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Army National Guard
    Bambi Bucket
    fire protection
    wildland firefighting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT