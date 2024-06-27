U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor pilots conduct a missing man formation flyover in remembrance of Capt. Brock McArdle, a F-22 Raptor pilot assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 28, 2024. The missing man formation is a military tradition which dates back to World War II and is one of the highest forms of paying respects to fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Raina Dale)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 19:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929272
|VIRIN:
|240628-F-LX394-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110416862
|Length:
|00:00:04
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Wing conducts a missing man formation flyover in remembrance of Captain Brock McArdle, by Amn Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
F-22A Raptor
