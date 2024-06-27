3rd Wing conducts a missing man formation flyover in remembrance of Captain Brock McArdle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929272" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor pilots conduct a missing man formation flyover in remembrance of Capt. Brock McArdle, a F-22 Raptor pilot assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 28, 2024. The missing man formation is a military tradition which dates back to World War II and is one of the highest forms of paying respects to fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Raina Dale)