Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Wing conducts a missing man formation flyover in remembrance of Captain Brock McArdle

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Airman Raina Dale 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor pilots conduct a missing man formation flyover in remembrance of Capt. Brock McArdle, a F-22 Raptor pilot assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 28, 2024. The missing man formation is a military tradition which dates back to World War II and is one of the highest forms of paying respects to fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Raina Dale)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 19:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929272
    VIRIN: 240628-F-LX394-1001
    Filename: DOD_110416862
    Length: 00:00:04
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Wing conducts a missing man formation flyover in remembrance of Captain Brock McArdle, by Amn Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-22A Raptor

    TAGS

    Alaska
    missing man formation
    JBER
    3rd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT