Edwards AFB conducted a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) to ensure readiness when responding to catastrophic events while preserving life and assets. (Air Force video by C.J. Raterman)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 18:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929269
|VIRIN:
|240612-F-GK284-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_110416716
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Edwards AFB conducted a Major Accident Response Exercise, by Christian Raterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT