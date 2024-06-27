Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards AFB conducted a Major Accident Response Exercise

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Christian Raterman 

    412th Test Wing   

    Edwards AFB conducted a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) to ensure readiness when responding to catastrophic events while preserving life and assets. (Air Force video by C.J. Raterman)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 18:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929269
    VIRIN: 240612-F-GK284-5001
    Filename: DOD_110416716
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edwards AFB conducted a Major Accident Response Exercise, by Christian Raterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Edwards AFB
    412th Test Wing
    AF Materiel Command
    AF Test Center

