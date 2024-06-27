President Biden and the First Lady Deliver Remarks at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center Grand Opening Ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 17:43
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|929266
|Filename:
|DOD_110416660
|Length:
|00:16:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, President Biden and the First Lady Deliver Remarks at the Stonewall National Monument, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT