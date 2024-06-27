Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fireworks safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Enjoy the Fourth of July fireworks and celebrations safely with these tips from the Fort Sill Fire Department.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 17:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929265
    VIRIN: 240625-A-GO806-3266
    Filename: DOD_110416658
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fireworks safety, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    safety
    fireworks
    fire department
    fort sill
    Independence Day
    Fourth of July

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT