A Day in the Life of a Field Team” Panel
Dr. Nicolette Parr, Scientific Analysis Directorate
Cpt Brett Harris, USA;
Chief Petty Officer Eric Muniz USN, Expeditionary Support Directorate
(Day 2)The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) provides briefings and updates to the families of American service members who served in the Vietnam War and remain unaccounted for. These events feature guest speakers, including senior leaders, experts, and scientists, who are actively engaged in the POW/MIA mission.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 16:29
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|929257
|Filename:
|DOD_110416461
|Length:
|00:42:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DAY 2: Vietnam War Annual Government Brief 2024, Part 3, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT