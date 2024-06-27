Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAY 2: Vietnam War Annual Government Brief 2024, Part 3

    06.28.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Proper         

    A Day in the Life of a Field Team” Panel
    Dr. Nicolette Parr, Scientific Analysis Directorate
    Cpt Brett Harris, USA;
    Chief Petty Officer Eric Muniz USN, Expeditionary Support Directorate

    (Day 2)The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) provides briefings and updates to the families of American service members who served in the Vietnam War and remain unaccounted for. These events feature guest speakers, including senior leaders, experts, and scientists, who are actively engaged in the POW/MIA mission.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 16:29
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 929257
    Filename: DOD_110416461
    Length: 00:42:56
    Location: US

    TAGS

    POW/MIA
    DPAA
    Vietnam War Annual Government Brief 2024

